Tallahassee gears up for the 2026 Highland Games this weekend

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee is set to host the 2026 Highland Games this weekend, offering a full slate of Scottish sports, cultural demonstrations, and local flavors for all ages. Visitors will enjoy the spectacle of Highland cows, blacksmiths at work, and plenty of food and Highland ale, as well as participate in celebrated competitions like the caber toss and stone lifting.

With more than 100 volunteers involved, organizers Rachel Boatwright and Ryan May emphasize that the event is not only about economic impact, but also about bringing the community together for a fun and meaningful shared experience. The games begin Saturday morning and continue through Sunday afternoon.

The excitement is building in Tallahassee as the 2026 Highland Games return for a two-day festival packed with Scottish tradition, fun, and community spirit. This weekend’s event at the Highland Games grounds will feature iconic Highland cows, local blacksmiths demonstrating traditional crafts, unique Highland ales, a variety of food vendors, and thrilling athletic competitions.

Attendees can look forward to classic Scottish events like the caber toss—where participants attempt to throw a large tapered pole end over end—and the strongest stone lifter contest, challenging athletes to test their strength with massive stones. With over 100 volunteers helping out, organizers Rachel Boatwright and Ryan May credit local support for making the games possible year after year.

“We are going for a very positive economic impact, but that's not just with money and funding, that's also with the people that are involved. And so we want, we want the community involved, and so much of this is just a way for people to get to know each other,” said Boatwright.

The Highland Games kick off Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and run until 5 p.m., and resume Sunday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Whether you’re interested in sampling traditional food and drink, admiring athletic feats, or experiencing Scottish heritage, there’s something for everyone at this unique community event.

