SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The 2026-2027 school year is underway in Leon County, and some of the first faces students saw were Tallahassee firefighters.

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Tallahassee firefighters welcome students back to school on first day

The Tallahassee Fire Department showed up to every elementary school campus in the county Wednesday morning to greet students with smiles and lift their spirits on their first day of school.

Bond Elementary was among the schools that welcomed students back alongside firefighters.

The effort is part of the department's regular involvement with the district.

Fire Chief Gene Sanders said Wednesday's welcome shows the department is committed to engaging with the community and creating relationships.

"What better way to continue following our commitment to engage in the community than to be at all the elementary schools, all the elementary public schools for the first day of school to welcome the kids back and show them that we care, we're here for you," Sanders said. "We're fully committed to protecting and serving and engaging you to create meaningful relationships and create opportunities."

The department also partners with the district for its Lunch Buddies program, where firefighters mentor students, and takes part in educational programs that provide fire safety information.

The department has also donated school supplies.

Sanders said the first-day greeting was a highlight.

"My favorite part was seeing the excitement on some of the kids face when they first came back," Sanders said. "Some of the apprehensive of some of the kids when they first came back and you coached them along, walked them to the door, and just the smiles on many of their faces and the parents that said thank you for being here just to greet us. It means a lot and helps us start off on a solid foundation for the first year of our first day of school."

Sanders said the department's other programs will continue throughout the rest of the year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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