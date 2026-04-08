SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — For years, the Capital City Country Club has been a quiet staple of South Tallahassee.

Now, calls for accountability and transparency are surfacing as the club looks into entering a partnership with a private investment group, prompting a city commissioner to step in and host a community meeting to address their concerns.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

South Tallahassee neighbors demand transparency regarding Capital City Country Club private partnership

City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox is facilitating the conversation between club leadership and residents.

"I know the word sold is being used, and that is why I want the Capital City Country Club leadership to explain what it is that is occurring here. To me, there's a difference between being sold and being financed," Williams-Cox said.

Williams-Cox said her understanding is that the country club turned to private investors after failing to secure a bank loan.

Last week, ABC 27 reported that investors were said to have already committed $30 million to renovate the club and golf course.

Jeff Blair, President of the Woodland Drive Neighborhood Association, remains skeptical.

"So, who are the investors? What are their intentions?" Blair said.

His neighborhood previously spoke out against the city’s initial sale of the property.

"The deal was all done with a total lack of transparency, a total lack of honesty and integrity behind the scenes," Blair said.

Despite the land protections outlined in the city’s deal, Blair is worried about the privatization of the land, the protection of the grave site for formerly enslaved people, and the development of the land.

"That green space is that piece of property which is going to end up being gated and fenced off and exclusive and, and we're not going to be allowed to go there," he said.

Williams-Cox said she hopes the community walks away from the meeting with an understanding of what is going on while reiterating the land protections the city has outlined.

"I don't want it to be my voice. I want to facilitate conversation between the Capital City Country Club and the neighbors," Williams-Cox said.

"I'm looking forward to, to seeing whether how transparent they are or aren’t," Blair said.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, April 8th, at 5:30 p.m. at the Capital City Country Club.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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