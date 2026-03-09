SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Take a look at the remarkable rise of Maddi Gordon, a 21-year-old rookie in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA), who recently made headlines with her first national event win.

As Maddi prepares to compete in the upcoming Southern Nationals in Adel, Georgia, she shares her excitement about the challenges and opportunities that await her and fellow racers on an unfamiliar track.

NHRA Rookie Maddi Gordon Gears Up for Southern Nationals Debut

Gordon is a third-generation drag racer who's celebrating her first NHRA national event win as a rookie in 2024.

Gordon recently secured a qualifying spot for the prestigious Southern Nationals, set for May 1st through 3rd at South Georgia Motorsports Park (SGMP) in Adel, Georgia.

For Gordon, the event represents more than just another race; it’s a fresh challenge for both drivers and teams.

"I think it's really cool because none of the race teams have data there, so it's going to make the playing field kind of equal in a sense. So I think it's going to be really fun for the fans to watch," Gordon said.

With excitement building for the season’s next big event, all eyes will be on Gordon and her fellow competitors as they take on unfamiliar territory at SGMP in hopes of cementing their place in the NHRA spotlight.

