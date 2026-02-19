CareerSource Capital Region officially introduced its new CEO Keantha Moore to the community Wednesday, marking the beginning of her mission to enhance services for both employers and job seekers in the Big Bend area.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

New CareerSource Capital Region CEO focuses on community connections and workforce development

Moore's primary goal is driving growth by improving how the organization serves employers and job-seekers.

During her transition phase, she's prioritizing listening to the community, building relationships with staff, and understanding current operations.

She will also work with the team to strengthen the impact of the organization and assess current initiatives.

The introduction began at a meet-and-greet event on Wednesday, where Moore connected with community partners, state representatives, and other organizational leaders.

"The purpose is to basically get our community connected to our leader, right? You want to make sure that your leader's accessible, that not only your leader is accessible, but your team is accessible, so this gave her an opportunity to meet other key officials in our community and be able to bridge the gap,” Renee Williams-Walter said.

Williams-Walter, who serves as the Rapid-Response Coordinator, expressed excitement about Moore's leadership.

She noted that Moore actually started as a job seeker at CareerSource, creating a full-circle moment for an organization whose goal is to develop the Big Bend workforce.

According to Moore’s bio, she boasts 17 years of experience in local service delivery, state program administration and national consulting, serving in leadership roles in Deloitte Consulting's Government & Public Services Practice and the Florida Department of Commerce.

“I’m so excited about the direction of where CareerSource Capital Region is going to be going towards because Keantha Moore, she knows CareerSource Capital Region,” Williams-Walter said.

CareerSource has already scheduled events to improve economic development.

It’s 2026 Summer Jobs and Internships Showcase planned for March to connect with potential employers, and it's Growing Forward Employer Resource Luncheon is set for April to share business improvement strategies.

