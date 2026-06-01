The Kearney Center is kicking off its Beat the Heat campaign to help people experiencing homelessness stay safe during the summer months. Organizers say the campaign is a way to help network and build relationships with those who prefer to live off the grid.

The shelter is asking for donations of bottled water, sunscreen, cooling towels, and bug spray. Outreach teams will hand out the supplies to people across the Big Bend region. Items can be dropped off at the center or donated online.

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Kearney Center launches Beat the Heat campaign to help homeless residents stay safe this summer

The Kearney Center is kicking off its Beat the Heat campaign to help people experiencing homelessness stay safe during the summer months.

Organizers say the campaign is a way to help network and build relationships with those who prefer to live off the grid. Outreach teams will hand out donated supplies to people across the Big Bend region.

Kearney Center CEO Sonya Wilson said the effort mirrors the outreach the shelter already does in colder months.

"And taking in the essential items that they need is just a great way to build those relationships. We do something similar in the wintertime to make sure we're assisting with those needs as well," Wilson said.

The shelter is asking for donations of bottled water, sunscreen, cooling towels, and bug spray. Items can be dropped off at the center or donated online.

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