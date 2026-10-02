SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — HCA Florida Capital Hospital is expanding its Southwood Emergency Room with a $9.5 million investment that adds nine new beds and more staffing to the facility.

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HCA Florida Capital Hospital's $9.5 million Southwood Emergency Room renovation adds 9 beds, more staff

The hospital celebrated the expansion with a ribbon cutting Friday.

The addition brings the total bed count to 21 — including seven low-acuity rooms and two regular rooms.

When the Southwood location opened in 2019, staff expected it to serve 12,000 patients per year.

In 2025, the facility treated more than 32,000 patients.

CEO Dale Neely said the surge in patient volume generated the need for additional rooms.

"We want to make sure that we have enough space to see everyone and that we keep those wait times short so that you can get in and out as quickly as possible, so when you're dealing with an emergent condition, the faster we can see you, it's better for you and it's better to get you back to doing the things that you want to be doing,” Neely said.

The new rooms are not yet available for immediate use.

Neely said the hospital anticipates they will open any day, pending final details.

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