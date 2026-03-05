The Florida Lineworker Competition kicks off next Friday, March 13th, at Apalachee Regional Park and is free for everyone to attend—a perfect way to spend the day supporting some of the state’s true hometown heroes.

More than just a competition, the day is designed for the whole family. Spectators can look forward to watching high-stakes contests while also enjoying bounce houses, local food vendors, and opportunities to learn about Florida’s lineworker community.

Florida Lineworker Competition Returns to Tallahassee for 25th Anniversary Showdown

The milestone event will bring together around 200 of the state’s top lineworkers—men and women who keep our lights on and our communities running—to compete in a series of challenges designed to showcase both their physical and mental strength.

Participants will take part in solo and team contests, putting their knowledge and agility to the test.

According to Mike Crow, Assistant General Manager for the Power Delivery Division, this year’s event will also include two “mystery events” announced on competition day, where teams must quickly strategize and problem-solve with materials and tools revealed only at the last minute.

"They have to come up here, they have to strategize, they have to build a plan. They have to see the material. They don't have material, tools, or anything for the event. It's all laid out here the day of," says Crow.

