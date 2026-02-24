SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia visited the Network of Entrepreneurs and Business Advocates (NEBA) this week, emphasizing his commitment to protecting residents’ tax dollars, advocating for tax reform, and keeping insurance rates low.

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia, Calls for Tax Reform and Lower Insurance Rates

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia is urging action to protect residents’ tax dollars, pursue tax reform, and maintain low insurance rates, expressing confidence that voters are ready for a change.

Ingoglia addressed these issues during a luncheon with the Network of Entrepreneurs and Business Advocates (NEBA), highlighting the results of a recent review by his office.

Ingoglia revealed that after reviewing 14 local governments—including Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, and Manatee counties—his office found roughly $2 billion in what he described as excessive and wasteful spending.

“Every local government that we have reviewed has proven to wastefully and excessively spend people's tax dollars,” Ingoglia emphasized.

Looking forward, Ingoglia said Florida voters may have the opportunity to weigh in on property tax reform at the ballot box later this year, reinforcing his message that public involvement can help drive meaningful change in fiscal responsibility and accountability across the state.

