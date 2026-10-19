Fire at Marpan Recycling in Tallahassee caused by burning cardboard: TFR

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) said an early-morning fire at Marpan Recycling Center is under control.

Firefighters were dispatched around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 19 to the recycling center on Woodville Highway.

TFD said crews arrived to find a pile of recyclable cardboard burning.

Fire crews used handlines and two aerial trucks to put out the fire.

TFD said crews brought the fire under control and remain on scene to fully extinguish it.

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