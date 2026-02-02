SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — When temperatures drop in Tallahassee, Capital City Youth Services opens its doors as an overnight shelter for youth aged 10 to 17.

But the organization's warming action reflects a troubling reality of increasing youth homelessness in the community.

Cold weather brings urgency and renewed focus on youth homelessness in Tallahassee

"A lot of families are experiencing homelessness, causing youth to experience homelessness," said CCYS Human Resources Director Lanekia Bennett said.

"Homelessness can be couch surfing. A kid going from place to place. A kid going from relative to relative or a kid sleeping in their car can be considered homelessness."

The full scope of youth homelessness in the region won't be clear until data from the 2026 Point in Time Count is released.

The Big Bend Continuum of Care manages that annual count, which provides a snapshot of homelessness on a specific night.

In 2025, the count identified 667 total homeless persons in the region.

Children made up 64 of that number while 41 were youth aged 18 to 24.

However, Executive Director Johnna Coleman said the count doesn't always capture the complete picture of homelessness as it only asks where people slept on one particular night.

"It just doesn't give us as realistic or actual numbers, so what we see is sometimes a slight increase or slight decrease and so we make sure we are doing the best job we can to touch everyone who is experiencing homelessness," Coleman said.

According to the National Network of Youth, youth homelessness can lead to higher risks of chronic adult homelessness, poorer mental and physical health outcomes, and fewer opportunities to finish school and find employment.

While the shelter provides temporary relief, CCYS is working toward long-term solutions, but the issue is complex.

"The biggest thing we can do with homelessness is just kind of managing it, getting them resources, helping out families. I don't think there is an immediate long-term solution," Bennett said.

Youth in need of shelter must arrive by 8 p.m.

The organization also provides supplies, including food, tents, tarps, and counseling services.

