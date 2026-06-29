City of Tallahassee breaks ground on Floral Street streetscape project in South Tallahassee neighborhood

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The City of Tallahassee is transforming the Floral Street corridor in the South Tallahassee neighborhood with a new streetscape project aimed at improving safety, connectivity, and appearance.

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Tallahassee kicks off Floral Street streetscape project

The infrastructure project was partially funded by the Greater Bond Neighborhood First Plan, which totaled over $900,000 in construction investments. The design is meant to improve safety, connectivity, and appearance along the corridor.

Neighbor Bill Hayes expressed excitement over the project, citing that it will add value to the neighborhood for years to come.

"It's going to go from a more traditional street to a more updated street, as you see on like Gaines Street and etc. Where it's going to be more narrow, but at the same time it's going to add more value to our property." Hayes said.

Construction for the Floral Street Streetscape Project kicked off early Monday.

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