Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Just Serve donate truckload of food to Second Harvest

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A nationwide fight against food insecurity came to Tallahassee on Thursday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Just Serve have partnered to celebrate America 250 by using 250 trucks to donate to 250 food banks across the U.S.

Distributed through Second Harvest of the Big Bend, the donation can feed roughly 1,400 families within a week.

Ashleigh Kittrell, Second Harvest's marketing and advocacy manager, says the timing could not be better as summer approaches, when food insecurity among children tends to rise.

"In the Big Bend, 1 in 6 families are food insecure, so a food truckload of this magnitude with this amount of food will make a great impact on the food insecure families in our service area," Kittrell said.

Ben Smith, stake president of the Latter-Day Saints, says the donated goods will go a long way for local families.

"That's a small thing we can do by serving. We need food for nourishment. We need food to be sustained. And the goods that are provided — which are nutritious and healthy — will help for that to make a difference in families and for individuals," Smith said.

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