SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — With roots dating back generations, the Bond community is an integral part of Tallahassee’s African American history and culture. Throughout the years, this neighborhood has been home to families, leaders, and educators who have helped shape the city’s legacy. From churches and schools to local businesses and activists, Bond’s vibrant history reflects both the struggles and achievements of its residents. By installing new historical markers, the community is not only honoring its rich past but also ensuring that future generations understand and appreciate the vital role Bond has played in Tallahassee’s story. This effort, especially during Black History Month, renews a commitment to remembering and celebrating the contributions of African Americans to Tallahassee’s progress and heritage.

Bond Community Honors African American Heritage with New Historical Markers

The Bond community in Tallahassee is taking important steps to preserve its African American heritage with the installation of new historical markers.

Over the past three years, neighbors have worked together to place these monuments throughout the predominantly Black neighborhood.

On Friday, longtime residents and community leaders gathered for a walk-through tour, celebrating the rich legacy of the Bond area. Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson, who has lived in the neighborhood for decades, expressed his pride in the community’s efforts.

“The residents taken in helping to produce these monuments to preserve the history of this community—it's just been phenomenal,” Richardson shared.

Organizers of the project hope the new markers will educate young people about their neighborhood’s significance and foster a sense of pride in their roots.

Held during Black History Month, the celebration added even greater meaning to the ongoing tradition of honoring Bond’s unique past.

