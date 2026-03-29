5 people shot in two separate incidents in Tallahassee, TPD investigating

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating two early morning shootings in Tallahassee.

According to TPD, the first shooting occurred at 444 W. College Avenue.

An adult was shot. TPD says that the person suffered non-life injuries.

Another shooting on the 500 Block of W. Oceolla Street.

That shooting took place at 3:36 am

4 adults were shot, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Florida A&M University sent a campus alert to students at the time of the off-campus incident, urging students to shelter indoors.

No word on whether the two incidents are related. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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