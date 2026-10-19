17-year-old charged after airsoft pistol found at Rickards High School in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A 17-year-old student is facing a weapons charge after authorities say an airsoft pistol was found in the student's backpack at Rickards High School.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, a student alerted a school administrator Thursday, Oct. 15, after seeing what appeared to be a firearm on campus.

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Teen arrested for bringing gun to Rickards High School in Tallahassee

A school resource deputy was notified, and an administrator identified the 17-year-old and conducted an administrative search of the student's backpack. Authorities said the search uncovered a black metal airsoft pistol.

The student, who is in ninth grade, was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The sheriff’s office said the teenager was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. The student will also face discipline under the Leon County Schools Student Code of Conduct.

Following the incident, the sheriff's office encouraged parents and guardians to talk with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons to school and the importance of maintaining a safe learning environment.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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