Mobile disaster recovery centers making several stops in Leon County; see where to go for help

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The following news release came from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Watch our report on the severe weather above.

FEMA is operating Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in Leon County to provide one-on-one help to people affected by severe storms and tornadoes.

The center schedule is:

Woodville Library Branch/Community Center

8000 Old Woodville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32305

Monday, July 1 to Friday, July 5, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This center is closed on July 4.

Apalachee Regional Park Operations Room

7550 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311

Sunday, July 7 to Sunday, July 14, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fort Braden Community Center

16387 Blountstown Highway, Tallahassee, FL 32310

Monday, July 15 to Friday, July 19, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Currently open fixed site:

Leon County: LeRoy Collins Leon County Library

200 West Park Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

This center is closed on July 4.

No appointment is necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center. Residents are welcome to visit any open DRC. Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, learn about the appeals process and get updates on applications. In addition to visiting a center, people can apply by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], using the FEMA Mobile App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or calling 800-621-3362, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET every day.

Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. The deadline to apply with FEMA is Aug. 19, 2024.

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.FEMA Individual Assistance can help with temporary lodging expenses, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Follow FEMA on X, formerly known as Twitter, at x.com/femaregion4 [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

