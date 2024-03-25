Man accused of battering Wakulla County Deputy; see what led to an arrest

A man is in the Wakulla County Jail after allegedly battering a Wakulla County Deputy Saturday.

The man is also accused of attempted murder and armed carjacking in Leon County.

Read the news release below to see what happpened.

LCSO NEWS RELEASE:

On Saturday, March 23rd, shortly after midnight, the Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) responded to a call in reference to a stabbing in the 1400 block of Barineau Road.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male suffering from several non-fatal injuries. Deputies rendered aid until Leon County Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation determined the victim, and the suspect were known to each other.

Detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Darien Boone, who fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. LCSO's Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units swiftly responded to the scene and assumed the investigation, initiating a comprehensive search for both the suspect and the victim's vehicle.

During this time, members of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) made contact with Boone walking in the area of Crawfordville Highway near Bloxham Cutoff Road. Boone told WCSO deputies that he walked from Tallahassee, Florida.

During their investigation, Boone battered a WCSO deputy. He was ultimately arrested and taken to the Wakulla County Jail. Boone is facing several charges including Attempted Murder and Armed Carjacking for the incident in Leon County and other charges in Wakulla County.

The collaboration between Leon County Sheriff's Office and Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office highlights the importance of interagency cooperation in swiftly responding to and apprehending suspects in such cases. We commend the efforts of both departments in ensuring the safety of our communities.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

SUSPECT: Darien Boone

DOB: 03/17/2000

CHARGES: Attempted Murder and Armed Carjacking

