Possible firearm found in 5-year-old's backpack at Madison County Central School, per school board

MADISON COUNTY, FL — A possible firearm was found in a 5-year-old’s backpack at Madison County Central School.

In a release on Facebook, the school board said a staff member found what appeared to be a firearm in a 5-year-old Pre-K student's backpack this morning, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

The post states the weapon was found when a staff member was helping the student locate a paper in their backpack. School Resource Deputies responded within one minute of being notified and took possession of the firearm. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are currently on campus investigating the situation.

The district said no students or staff were ever in danger. The district said staff followed proper safety protocols, and law enforcement contained the situation immediately upon discovery. Normal school operations continued without interruption. They say this is a reminder to parents and guardians to make sure firearms and other dangerous items are stored "securely and are completely inaccessible to children."

Parents with questions or concerns should contact the school administration or the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

