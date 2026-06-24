Artist paints interactive piano mural to honor Ray Charles' North Florida roots

MADISON COUNTY, FL — The City of Greenville, once home to Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ray Charles until the age of 7, is honoring his legacy with a new interactive piano mural.

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Greenville artist paints interactive piano mural to honor Ray Charles

The City of Greenville was once home to Ray Charles until the age of 7. In 2006, the city installed a statue of Charles in Haffye Hayes Park following his death two years prior.

Now, the city wants to build on that legacy with an interactive piano mural paying tribute to the singer.

Artist Devonte King was selected to bring the tribute to life over the course of two weeks.

"What makes this one special is that it's my first-ever piano that I've ever painted. But, um, this piano is something special. It's aligned with the purpose that I feel that I have, and that's just being able to tell stories of just our history and culture here in North Florida," King said.

Once complete, the mural will be presented to the city on Saturday, July 11th, and will join the existing statue of Charles in Haffye Hayes Park.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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