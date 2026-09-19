Woman hit by train in Lowndes County: Valdosta police

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) said a woman was hit by a train on Friday night.

Police said they responded to the railroad tracks in the 2400 block of Gornto Road at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 18 after a Norfolk Southern employee called 911 to report that their conductor hit a person.

VPD said they located a 49-year-old deceased woman near the railroad tracks.

VPD said it requested that Georgia State Patrol respond to investigate and Norfolk Southern’s investigators were also notified.

“This is such a tragic event, and we have the family of the victim in our thoughts and prayers,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

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