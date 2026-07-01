Valdosta's new city manager Jennifer Wheeler focuses on listening, relationships in first week on job

Just one week into her new role, Valdosta City Manager Jennifer Wheeler says she is spending less time behind a desk and more time listening.

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Valdosta's new city manager Jennifer Wheeler focuses on listening and relationships in first week on job

The longtime public administrator from Virginia is meeting with city employees, neighboring governments, and community partners to better understand what matters most to Valdosta residents before making major decisions.

"Before you can lead a community well, you have to understand it. My goal right now is to listen, learn, and build relationships so the decisions we make reflect what our residents and employees need most." Wheeler said.

Wheeler brings nearly 20 years of experience in local government and will oversee the city's newly approved budget while helping guide ongoing infrastructure improvements and storm recovery projects.

She will also continue working alongside Interim City Manager Al Crace, who will remain as a mentor through next year to help ensure a smooth transition.

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