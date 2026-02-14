Valdosta's first Mardi Gras celebration will raise funds for children in foster care

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Krewe de Fondatrice's inaugural three-day Mardi Gras festival combines community fun with support for CASA volunteers who advocate for local children navigating the foster care system.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Valdosta's first Mardi Gras celebration raises funds for children in foster care

A brand-new tradition is coming to Valdosta, mixing celebration with a powerful community cause.

Krewe de Fondatrice is hosting Valdosta's first-ever Mardi Gras celebration from Friday through Sunday, Feb. 15.

While the beads, masks and parade promise plenty of fun, organizers say the real goal is giving back to children in foster care.

The inaugural gala portion went off without a hitch, raising donations and crowning the first Mardi Gras King and Queen: County Manager Paige Dukes and her husband Joe.

MALIA THOMAS Joe and Paige Dukes were crowned the inaugral King and Queen for the Mardi Gras gala.

"It's where I live. It's where I love…Why not?" Dukes said.

The Charity Masquerade Ball kicked off the celebration Friday night, raising funds for CASA of Lowndes and Echols County, also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates. These trained volunteers speak up for children navigating the foster care system.

MALIA THOMAS Local businesses like Maid Valet sent their dollars towards the cause.

Right now, CASA leaders say the need far outweighs the help available.

CASA Executive Director Sonia Robinson says community support is what keeps their mission alive.

"CASA is about community as well," Robinson said. "We reach into our community for volunteers, for our children who are experiencing foster care. We depend on the community to help us."

Hundreds of local children are still waiting for someone to advocate for them. Each volunteer costs about $2,500 annually to recruit and train, which is where events like the Mardi Gras gala step in.

Robinson says this partnership is already making a major impact.

"Mardi Gras is all about community," Robinson said. "Denise has really exemplified what community is. She has come in and said we want to do this. We want to do this and let CASA reap the benefits."

MALIA THOMAS A game of Heads and Tails kept the gala lively.

Saturday's events include a vendor market starting at 10 a.m., Community Day at Ashley Park, and an afterparty later that night.

Krewe de Fondatrice founder Denise Peters says she hopes the event becomes something residents can celebrate for years to come.

"I really want to see it be a success for CASA and then the community to really enjoy tomorrow and tomorrow evening to be able to come together in something new and unique to the area," Peters said.

MALIA THOMAS Presenters took the time to thank local CASA directors for making a difference in the lives of those in the foster care system.

Organizers say the gala featured auction prizes, ranging from a care package curated by local businesses to a signed football from hometown NFL player Kenny Moore.

MALIA THOMAS Krewe de Fondatrice founder Denise Peters holding on of the top prizes: a signed football from the Inidanapolis Colt's own Kenny Moore.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.