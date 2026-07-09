LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Blue Ops, a Valdosta-based company that designs and builds uncrewed surface vessels — autonomous boats used for defense, maritime security, and commercial operations — has advanced to Round 3 of the Georgia Chamber's "Coolest Thing Made in Georgia" competition.

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Valdosta's Blue Ops advances to Round 3 of 'Coolest Thing Made in Georgia' and needs your vote

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority said the competition is a chance to showcase the region's growing advanced manufacturing industry while putting a local company on the statewide stage.

Residents can vote once every 24 hours per device throughout this round, with each vote helping Blue Ops move one step closer to the championship bracket.

To cast a vote or learn more about the competition, visit the "Coolest Thing Made in Georgia" by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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