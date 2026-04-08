LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Students at Valdosta State University are challenging the question "What were you wearing?" through a powerful display called the Clothesline Project.

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Valdosta State University students use Clothesline Project to challenge sexual assault stereotypes

Through the project, survivors anonymously display the clothing they were wearing during their assaults. The items range from prom dresses and workout clothes to everyday outfits and children's underwear. Each piece tells a story about what someone endured rather than what they wore.

"Having an exhibit makes it real, makes it tangible. Just seeing the clothing people were wearing puts it into retrospect," VSU sophomore Olivia Corbett said.

For some survivors, the question of what they were wearing can reopen wounds. Survivors like Chance Williams said he couldn't bring himself to look at the display.

"I was devastated. I was heartbroken. You know I’m going through a lot, and you going to ask me that?" Williams said.

While the display is personal, data from the Valdosta State University Police Department shows a broader reality. Reported cases of rape, fondling, domestic violence, and dating violence over the last three years total 32 cases. In 2019, the three-year total was just 10 cases.

VSU students host Clothesline Project for sexual assault survivors

Due to the anonymous nature of the submissions, it is unclear how many cases are in active investigation, closed, or unreported; however, advocates say the official numbers do not tell the full story.

"But specifically sexual assault, we saw a major rise last year. It’s always underreported…We know the numbers are always going to be higher than what we get," Evie King, a sexual assault advocate with The Haven, said.

Awareness and access to resources like counseling are key for students on campus.

"It’s a very vulnerable population to sexual assault unfortunately, so we want them to know as much information as possible to keep themselves safe," Holly Wright with Blazer Wellness at VSU said.

Wright noted the emotional weight of the exhibit.

"It makes me sad, especially seeing baby clothes…You see the magnitude of how many people go through this," Wright said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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