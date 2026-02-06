Valdosta State University students offer free tax preparation services to the underserved

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — For many families, tax season brings stress, confusion, and financial strain. But at Valdosta State University, accounting students are stepping in to help underserved neighbors navigate the process at no cost.

VSU participates in the Internal Revenue Service's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, known as VITA, offering free tax preparation services to community members who might otherwise go without professional help.

"We are a group of students who provide free tax preparation services. Our students are IRS certified, and they help taxpayers file accurate returns while gaining real-world experience," said Sergio Perez-Sifuentes, president of VSU's Beta Alpha Psi chapter.

This marks VSU's seventh year participating in the IRS VITA Program. To qualify for the free service, taxpayers must have a household income of less than $68,675 for the year.

Thirteen accounting majors and two finance majors are volunteering their time this year. All student volunteers have passed advanced tax certification training that meets or exceeds IRS standards, including maintaining privacy and confidentiality of taxpayer information.

Jerry Rollinson, a business and finance major serving as an intern tax preparer, said the program allows him to give back to his community while building professional skills.

"Especially for the people in my community. I want to learn everything I can here and take it back home to my family business," Rollinson said.

The hands-on experience provides both personal satisfaction and career preparation for students like Rollinson.

"It was good to go in there, put that information in, and see they're getting money back. It makes me feel good — and I know the client's going to feel good too," Rollinson said.

For students pursuing careers in accounting, the program offers valuable resume-building experience.

"I want to go into tax and audit, and getting this hands-on experience helps us stand out on a resume because we actually have experience," Rollinson said.

Volunteer tax preparers meet with clients from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays in the first-floor lobby of VSU's Health Sciences and Business Administration Building. The building is located at the intersection of Patterson Street and Pendleton Drive across from South Georgia Medical Center.

Appointments are not necessary, but area residents should bring all tax-related documents, Social Security cards and identification when they arrive on campus.

All tax returns undergo a quality review check before filing, and returns are not submitted until taxpayers give final approval.

The VSU volunteers work under the supervision of Dr. Candace Witherspoon, certified fraud examiner and professor of accounting, and Dr. Raymond Elson, certified public accountant and professor of accounting.

Perez-Sifuentes said Beta Alpha Psi takes pride in being a trusted source of tax preparation services for the community. This is his second year working with the IRS VITA Program.

"This program is important because it provides free, reliable tax assistance to individuals and families who may not otherwise have access to professional services," Perez-Sifuentes said. "At the same time, it gives students hands-on experience working with real clients, helping us build confidence, professionalism, and practical skills before entering the workforce. It is truly a win-win for both the community and the university."

Perez-Sifuentes earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Applied Economics from VSU in 2025 and is currently pursuing a Master of Business Administration.

