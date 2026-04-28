Valdosta State University offers free mental health care with newly renovated clinic

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A renovated space at Valdosta State University is helping bridge a critical gap in mental health care for rural South Georgia by offering free services to the community.

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Valdosta State University clinic offers free mental health care to bridge rural access gap in Georgia

Farbar Hall, originally built as a student infirmary in 1962, has been redesigned into a hands-on training clinic and community mental health resource. It is now the home of the free Marriage and Family Therapy program and the FamilyWorks clinic.

The National Institutes of Health reports that 40% of rural communities like Valdosta only have 15.8 psychologists per 100,000 residents. The clinic's mission is rooted in access, especially for families who might not be able to afford care elsewhere.

Program Director Dr. Martha McLaughlin said affordability makes the clinic essential to the community.

“This community has a lot of people who just can’t afford therapy at a hundred or two hundred dollars an hour. Here, if you can’t afford anything — we still see you. Individuals, couples, families… for free,” McLaughlin said.

For students like Kaiya Williams, the gap in mental health care is personal. Williams said her own life experience pushed her toward the field.

“I wanted to break that cycle — especially in low-income and minority families — where therapy just isn’t always accessible. I want people to know their families, their futures… they matter too,” Williams said.

Intern Tylan Wyatt said the updated space has made a noticeable difference in training and care.

“The new building has a lot of natural light in every room, and it really changes the feeling. It makes it easier to connect with clients and create a space that feels more comfortable for them,” Wyatt said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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