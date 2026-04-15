LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Students and community members at Valdosta State University stepped into an immersive experience called Deaf Deaf World Tuesday, where spoken communication is not allowed.

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Valdosta State University hosts an immersive Deaf Deaf World event to teach sign language and culture

Participants rely on body language, writing and American Sign Language to navigate everyday situations, such as ordering food, asking for help and holding a conversation. The event offers a glimpse into what life looks like for many in the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community.

With more than 1.5 million Georgians experiencing hearing loss and only two programs in the state training ASL interpreters, organizers say understanding each other is necessary.

ASL Club Vice President Mya George says for hearing participants, the event is about understanding a perspective they do not live every day.

"I do have that privilege in my life, so I can't fully understand what they go through. So being able just to ask questions and just to see what real life looks like is important," George said.

For those who live it, communication looks different but is always possible.

ASL Club President Katie Norman, who is Deaf, says there are many ways to connect.

"Yes, if I have a hearing person that might come up to me that doesn't know sign language, I can always get pen and paper out or use my phone — those are some ways that I communicate," Norman said.

Organizers say simple conversations are what the experience is built around, and the event helps build connection rather than just teaching communication.

"I think it's really touching for me to see that hearing people want to learn about me — my culture and my language. I think that's the most impactful thing," Norman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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