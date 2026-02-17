VSU and Southern Regional Technical College team up to fast-track teachers into local classrooms

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — With more than 4,400 teaching positions vacant across Georgia, Valdosta State University and Southern Regional Technical College are launching a new partnership designed to get educators into local classrooms faster.

The two institutions signed a course articulation agreement this week. It allows students to earn an Associate of Science in Education at SRTC and transfer seamlessly into VSU's Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

According to the Governor's Office of Student Achievement's Workforce Report, more than 126,000 teachers work in K-12 public schools statewide, but thousands of positions remain unfilled.

Roughly 10% of classrooms are led by teachers who are non-credentialed or under-credentialed, with rural districts feeling the impact most severely.

"We're starting an A.S. in elementary education. What that's going to allow to happen is the students that go there for the first two years are going to be able to move seamlessly into our elementary education program for the last two years and be able to get out into the workplace very quickly," said Dr. David Slykhuis, dean of VSU's Dewar College of Education and Human Services.

The agreement maximizes credit transfers for SRTC graduates pursuing their bachelor's degree, cutting down barriers and saving time in the process.

"Well, this is exactly the kind of thing that we need to do to address the teacher shortage that's happening here in South Georgia. So, you know, whenever we have an opportunity to reach out with another partner, you know, we want to do what's best for the students," Slykhuis said.

Dr. William Crowe, interim president of VSU, emphasized the university's historical commitment to teacher preparation.

"South Georgia schools need well-prepared, passionate educators now more than ever, and through this new agreement with our partners at SRTC, we are creating more pathways for students to enter and succeed in the teaching profession," Crowe said.

Jim Glass, president of SRTC, said the partnership reflects the college's commitment to removing barriers for students pursuing education careers.

"By partnering with Valdosta State University, we are ensuring that students can start at Southern Regional Technical College and seamlessly transition to earn their bachelor's degree, all while staying close to home and serving the communities that need excellent teachers most," Glass said.

VSU offers both face-to-face and online Bachelor of Science in Education in Elementary Education programs.

Both provide rigorous academic coursework, extensive classroom-based experiences, and strong partnerships with South Georgia school districts.

"We will never give up on preparing, supporting, and sustaining the teachers our South Georgia communities need," Slykhuis said. "Through innovative pathways into the profession, strong community partnerships, and an unwavering belief in the power of education, we continue to find ways to invest in the recruitment, preparation, and retention of high-quality teachers who will shape the future of our region for generations to come."

