Valdosta residents struggle with affordable housing, low wages as cost of living continues to rise

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — New data shows a growing disconnect between the cost of living and wages, leaving many struggling to find affordable housing and better-paying jobs.

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Valdosta residents struggle with affordable housing and low wages as the cost of living continues to rise

A recent survey from the One Valdosta-Lowndes Foundation found affordable housing and better-paying jobs are the top needs in Valdosta.

For every 100 renters, only three units are affordable for the lowest-income residents. At the same time, the average worker in the area makes around $49,000 a year, compared to about $61,000 nationally.

Chance Williams, who is currently homeless in Valdosta, said even working isn't enough to get ahead. Without family or a support system, saving for a car or an apartment feels out of reach.

"I’ve been working like a slave and I’m still out in the streets. I’m sick of that… I want my own stuff now," Williams said.

"I got love for Valdosta… but I need it to do better," Williams said.

Advocates said stories like his are becoming more common, especially after back-to-back storms impacted housing availability.

"There is a spike. After we moved after the hurricanes there are a lot of apartment complexes that were not available and so that limited where people could move. We do have a lot of waiting lists," Shontina Robinson with the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness said.

Leaders said initiatives like Pathway to Prosperity aim to connect people to better-paying jobs while addressing barriers like housing, transportation and access to opportunity once strategies get off the ground.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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