Valdosta receives $2 million grant to upgrade stormwater infrastructure after Hurricane Helene

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Valdosta is receiving a $2 million grant to strengthen stormwater infrastructure in areas heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The funding comes from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs through the OneGeorgia Hurricane Disaster Relief Program.

City Engineer Ben O'Dowd says the grant allows the city to accelerate improvements that have been on the books for years.

With the investment, the City of Valdosta will be able to advance priority stormwater projects aimed at improving drainage capacity, system reliability, and overall public safety. The project will also help reduce maintenance challenges and enhance the city's ability to respond to future storm events.

O'Dowd says the primary goal of the project is to reduce flood risk for nearby residents.

"Our goal for this project and for others in the area is flood risk reduction…We can never promise no flooding, but we're working to create a marked reduction in flood risk for nearby residents."

The project targets drainage upgrades near Lakeland Avenue, including a new stormwater management facility on city-owned property and pipe improvements between Melrose Drive and Barack Obama Boulevard.

O'Dowd says without this funding, portions of the project would have been delayed.

"This $2 million allows us to move forward with additional pipe upgrades and system improvements now, instead of spreading that work out over several budget cycles."

For residents still rebuilding after Helene, the investment feels personal.

Tangulla Mitchell, who had hoped to move back into her childhood home before the storm caused significant damage, welcomed the news.

"Stuff like this is a blessing. It really is," Mitchell said.

Construction is expected to begin in summer 2026 and last four to six months, with access to homes maintained throughout.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

