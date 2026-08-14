LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — After nearly half a decade of advocacy, Valdosta has opened a permanent emergency weather shelter — giving the community a dedicated safe space when dangerous weather makes staying home unsafe.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Valdosta opens permanent Jeanette Newbern Coody Weather Shelter after nearly five years of advocacy

The Jeanette Newbern Coody Weather Shelter is now open, providing a facility that advocates say the city has needed for years.

LAMP Executive Director Yurshema Flanders has pushed for a dedicated shelter for nearly five years.

"It has been four years for sure that we have been talking about this... just to know that this space can be used by us at any time — there's no begging, there's no hoping," Flanders said.

The city found its solution in a former recreation center damaged by storms but still structurally sound. Project consultant and former Interim City Manager Al Crace said city employees handled much of the renovation themselves — cutting both the timeline and the cost.

"Our city employees did all this. It saved us about six months of administration, bidding, designing, all those processes, but it also saved us about 50% of the cost, and we spent about $40,000," Crace said.

United Way contributed another $25,000, and Crace said another $20,000 has already been identified for equipment including roughly 50 cots, blankets and pillows. The next goal is a generator so the shelter can operate even during a power outage.

Flanders said she envisions the shelter becoming more than a place to ride out a storm.

"I want it to be the ultimate hub, not only operating as an emergency shelter, but as a true resource center for our community as well... This would be that hub to be able to find all of those resources to help them in every aspect of their life," Flanders said.

The city will announce the final touches to the shelter at a later date.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.