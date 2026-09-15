Valdosta mother faces charges after 9-year-old son shoots 10-year-old while playing with gun, police say

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — A Valdosta mother is facing charges after her 9-year-old son reportedly shot a 10-year-old boy while playing with a gun she allegedly owned.

Andrea McClendon, 46, faces charges for cruelty to children and reckless conduct, according to a Tuesday update on the case from Valdosta police.

The initial incident occurred Sept. 7 around 5 p.m. when police responded to to the Brittany Woods Apartments at 1150 Old Statenville Road on a report of a child being shot.

When they arrived, they found the 10-year-old boy with "apparent injuries to his face," police said in the release. First responders provided first aid to the boy before taking him to the hospital, according to the release.

The 10-year-old boy is in stable condition and is still receiving treatment, as of the Tuesday update.

The 9-year-old boy spoke with officers and told them that he and the other boy were playing with the gun when it fired, police said in the release.

Two days after the incident, police obtained the arrest warrant for McClendon, who police say is the mother of the 9-year-old and owner of the gun.

The 9-year-old was also charged through Department of Juvenile Justice with reckless conduct and possession of a firearm by a minor, the update stated.

McClendon turned herself in to Lowndes County Jail on Monday, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with further information on the case to call the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online here.

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