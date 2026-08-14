Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber Business Expo to bring 100+ local organizations together next week

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — More than 100 local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations will come together under one roof when the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber's Business Expo takes place on August 20th at the Rainwater Conference Center.

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Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber Business Expo brings more than 100 local organizations together on August 20

For neighbors, the expo is a chance to explore job opportunities, find places to volunteer, make new connections, and discover businesses they may not know are operating in the area.

For participating organizations, the event offers an opportunity to meet potential customers, employees and community partners face-to-face.

The free event runs from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and is open to the public.

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