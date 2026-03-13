Valdosta kicks off its spring season with Wild Adventures' 30th anniversary season and the Azalea Festival

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Valdosta says it's starting off its Spring season with two major events this weekend, offering residents and visitors a range of entertainment options across the city.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is opening its 30th anniversary season, marking the milestone with several new additions throughout the park. New this year is Water's Edge, an all-new attraction area, along with ride upgrades and new animal encounters. The park is also introducing new experiences designed to bring visitors closer to its wildlife.

Just down the road, the Valdosta Azalea Festival returns for its 26th year, taking over Drexel Park on March 14th and 15th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. What began as a small local event has grown into one of the largest community gatherings in the region, drawing visitors from across the Southeast and serving as a significant economic boost for Lowndes County.

This year's festival will feature more than 250 arts and crafts vendors from multiple states, a food court, six entertainment stages, and family-friendly activities. Returning favorites include the Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, an expanded KidZone, the Disc-Connected K9's Frisbee Show, and the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, sponsored by The Langdale Company.

Additional attractions include Falconry Forever's Birds of Prey demonstrations, live band performances throughout the weekend, and entertainment from Wild Adventures.

For those looking to start the weekend early, the VLPRA Azalea 5K is available for runners. On Saturday evening, Azalea After Dark will be hosted by the City of Valdosta and the Turner Center for the Arts.

Admission to the Azalea Festival is free.

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