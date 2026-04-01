Valdosta holds candidate forum Tuesday ahead of local elections

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — After a full night of questions, answers, and community concerns, voters in Valdosta, Georgia are now walking away with a clearer picture of who could lead them next.

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Candidate forum held in Valdosta Tuesday

Inside the Valdosta Performing Arts Center, candidates for State House District 177 and City Council District 4 took the stage, answering questions on everything from infrastructure to housing and storm preparedness.

It comes at a critical time. A special election for District 177 is set for May and city leadership is on the ballot this November.

The community’s voice drove the conversation Tuesday night.

Neighbor Louis Gordon came to hear where candidates stand on some of the biggest concerns facing Lowndes County.

“We need to, number one, prepare for the possibility of another hurricane hitting here…If we're not prepared, we're going to see longer recovery times. But we also need to tackle the rising problem with people experiencing homelessness here," Gordon said.

Event organizer Angela Ward says engagement is key before and after election day.

“It's just very important for them to engage in the beginning and also, if they're in office, to make sure they keep engaging with their constituents," Ward said.

With deadlines approaching — voter registration, early voting, and key election dates — the focus now shifts from listening to action.

Monday, April 13, is the last day to register to vote for the special election. Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on Monday, April 20, and election day is May 12.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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