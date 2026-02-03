Valdosta adopts ordinance banning pet shop sales, prioritizing adoptions amid rising strays.

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Valdosta City Council has approved an ordinance banning retail and roadside sales of cats and dogs, following Lowndes County's lead in addressing growing animal overpopulation concerns in local neighborhoods.

The city's decision comes four months after the county's unanimous vote and follows years of revisions to an ordinance first adopted in 2008. The move aims to tackle the increasing number of stray cats and dogs roaming residential areas.

Local pet owner and animal advocate Deanna Deeley said the problem is visible in real time on neighborhood streets. However, she questions whether restricting sales will effectively increase adoptions from shelters.

"In our experience, given my age and where I grew up, it would not have been unusual if my cat had kittens. I would sit down, and I would give my kittens away," Deeley said. "I can see the intent behind it, the idea that it will cut down on irresponsible breeding. Hey, we've got great intentions, but what's the practicality here?"

City Council members expressed support for the ordinance's intent while raising concerns about potential unintended consequences. Councilman Eric Howard questioned the balance between regulation and business impact.

"That's what I'm more concerned with if we do this and it hurts our people who have businesses, and the adoptions don't go up. We created a problem," Howard said.

Representatives from Petland, a local pet shop that specializes in puppy sales, voiced opposition to the decision during the original council meeting. One representative interrupted the council discussion by standing to address members, prompting Mayor Scott Matheson to repeatedly direct her to sit down before she complied. The exchange created a brief disruption during the proceedings.

Research shows Valdosta has approximately five pet-related businesses, with only one confirmed to have sold live cats and dogs in the past. Other retailers like PetSmart and McKinneys focus on pet supplies or partner with shelters for adoption events rather than direct sales.

Local animal activist Tara Parker says the cost of doing nothing is far higher.

"It's costing millions from us taxpayers, donors, and volunteers, who are drowning to save animals from being euthanized and our shelters from being inundated even further."

The ordinance is currently in effect, but the City Council plans to revisit the policy in the coming months to evaluate its effectiveness and address any concerns from neighborhoods and local businesses.

