LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Neighbors say years of unaddressed complaints about rotting trees, flooding, and creek blockages along Gornto Road made this weekend's incident a warning sign, not a random accident.

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Tree falls on vehicle at Gornto Road intersection, reigniting safety concerns from Valdosta residents

A tree fell onto a vehicle while traffic sat backed up behind a train at the Gornto Road intersection over the weekend, and while no one was killed, neighbors say the incident was years in the making.

Residents living near Gornto Road say they have repeatedly reported concerns about rotting trees, flooding, and creek blockages through the city's ClickNFixIt system.

One of those complaints came from resident Bobby McKenzie in May 2025, when he warned the city about a major logjam along Sugar Creek near Gornto Road. In the complaint, McKenzie argued the buildup could create flooding dangers and put nearby infrastructure at risk if left untreated.

Now, after a tree fell onto a moving traffic line, McKenzie says neighbors feel ignored.

"Many of us pass by here everyday and have seen what was going on and reported it. It really didn't have to get to this point. Someone could've died behind this."

McKenzie says the concern goes beyond just one tree. He points to years of neighborhood complaints involving standing water, drainage problems, and hazardous debris — issues he says often take far too long to address.

"Stop being so resistant. Stop being so combative. Just because we're citizens doesn't mean we don't have valid concerns. We have families, children, our own safety to think about."

City officials say situations involving private property can be legally complicated. During a city disaster recovery Q-and-A in August 2025, former City Manager Richard Hardy explained that code enforcement officers cannot simply enter private property without permission.

"They have to be invited in. Code enforcement can stand out on the outside and make a report based on what they see on the outside, but if they're invited in, they're going to take a look."

Early 2025, the city also announced it was resuming pre-hurricane code enforcement efforts, including violations involving downed trees and storm debris, but it's still mainly up to private property owners to address these violations.

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