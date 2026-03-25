LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The American Red Cross is seeking support from the community through fundraisers and a silent auction as they continue to help families dealing with emergencies.

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South Georgia Red Cross seeks community donations to help local families recovering from disasters

When disaster strikes in South Georgia, it does not always look like a hurricane. Sometimes, it is a house fire that changes everything in minutes.

Across South Georgia, the American Red Cross is responding to emergencies every single day. In those moments, families are left with nothing, including no clothes, no shelter, and no clear next step.

That is where volunteers like Mark Harmon step in.

"They're standing in the front yard, barefoot, barely clothed, and they've lost everything," Harmon said.

Harmon says in those first moments, even the smallest support can mean everything to a family with nowhere to go.

"And you really have nowhere to go…a bottle of water and a blanket and a voucher to go get a hotel means all the world," Harmon said.

That immediate response — from shelter to supplies — is made possible by donations and community support. Executive Director Jackie Shoemaker says while the Red Cross cannot replace everything, they can provide hope when it is needed most.

"You can't replace everything when we come on the scene, but that sense of gratitude that you feel is so rewarding. They've been through a lot," Shoemaker said.

Now, the Red Cross is asking the community to step in through "Dining for Disaster." At participating restaurants, 10% of an order goes directly toward disaster relief in the area.

There is also a silent auction happening now through March 26, giving neighbors another way to give back. Every dollar helps provide those first moments of comfort when families need it most.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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