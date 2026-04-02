SGMC Health is launching a prehospital blood transfusion program, making it the only system in Georgia’s Region 8 equipped to deliver blood directly to patients at trauma scenes.

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SGMC Health launches first prehospital blood transfusion program for trauma patients in South Georgia

Uncontrolled hemorrhage remains the leading cause of preventable death in trauma. Research shows that for every minute a necessary blood transfusion is delayed, the risk of mortality increases by approximately 11%.

Through the program, SGMC Health deploys packed red blood cells and plasma on a dedicated Quick Response Vehicle. The vehicle allows for rapid response to high-acuity trauma scenes, enabling paramedics to initiate blood transfusions before patients arrive at the emergency department.

Upon arrival at the hospital, additional blood products are already prepared in the trauma bay to ensure a seamless continuation of care without delay.

EMS Chief Emily Brown says the program is about beating the clock.

"Life-threatening bleeding is one of the leading causes of preventable death in trauma, and time is our enemy. By bringing blood directly to the patient, we are changing the trajectory of care before they ever arrive at the hospital. This program allows our teams to intervene sooner, work more efficiently with our public safety partners, and ultimately save lives," Brown said.

Between 2022 and 2025, SGMC Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health identified 345 trauma patients who potentially could have met the criteria for a prehospital blood transfusion, underscoring the need for this capability in the region.

Prehospital blood transfusion programs across Georgia have demonstrated safety and effectiveness. Some programs report survival rates as high as 82% among patients who received blood prior to hospital arrival.

SGMC Health maintains average on-scene times under 10 minutes, which is well below the national average for penetrating trauma. Rapid scene management combined with early blood administration helps ensure patients reach definitive care as quickly as possible.

The program is supported by inter-agency coordination and training with fire departments, law enforcement, and emergency responders across Lowndes County. EMTs, AEMTs, and firefighters rapidly prepare blood-warming and administration equipment while paramedics initiate transfusions in the field.

Police officers are often first on the scene in traumatic incidents and relay patient and scene information to EMS before arrival, helping ensure blood products are deployed without delay.

All blood products are supplied by LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, ensuring donated blood remains local and available for emergencies in South Georgia.

The development and implementation of the program reflects months of planning, protocol development, and clinical oversight led by SGMC Health EMS Medical Director Cole Seaton.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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