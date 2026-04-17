LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A proposed 720-acre data center development near the Foxborough neighborhood is unifying neighbors in Lowndes County against it's passage, prompting another town hall debate over economic growth and environmental concerns.

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Proposed 720-acre data center debate continues in Lowndes County with second town hall

The town hall at Valdosta State University features panelists Peter Hubbard, Georgia Public Service Commissioner for District 3, and Craig Cupid, Public Service Commissioner candidate for District 5.

Neighbors are questioning water usage, energy demand, and how close the facility would sit to homes and conservation land. Critics say while data centers are often marketed as job creators, some communities have seen reduced tax revenue due to exemptions while still covering infrastructure costs.

Neighbor Joel Dion, whose home is near the proposed area in Foxborough, said the location is a major issue.

"Data centers being decent neighbors… if they’re in the right place… but right next to conservation land and residences is not the right place for one," Dion said.

Neighbor Susan Wehling said clear rules and protections need to be in place, along with concerns about what the project could cost the community in the long run.

"I would hope that we would get a list of ordinances… that the company must pay taxes… so that we would get that revenue… and have rules and regulations in place," Wehling said.

Landowner Pope Langdale, who is working with developers DC Blox on the proposed center, said the impact on consumers may not be what people expect.

"The consumers paying on their electric bill is not going to be reflective of what it costs… if anything, it is likely to reduce those rates," Langdale said.

The debate is reaching the state level as lawmakers and local leaders weigh how to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility and consumer protection. The public can still provide input to the state Public Service Commission at the town hall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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