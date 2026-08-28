Millage rate for 2026 adopted by the City of Valdosta

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta said it has adopted the 2026 millage rate after a public hearing held on Aug. 27.

The adopted 2026 rate is 7.997 mills, 1.864 mills above the calculated rollback rate of 6.133 mills. One mill represents $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of taxable value, the City of Valdosta said.

Property taxes generated through the millage rate support city services including public safety, infrastructure, public works, parks and recreation, community development and other municipal services.

“As costs continue to increase across public safety, infrastructure, personnel, equipment and other essential operations, maintaining a stable revenue base is critical to protecting the City’s financial position and our ability to meet both current and future needs,” Finance Director Darquita Williams said.

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