LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Valdosta's newest attraction is officially open, and it's already turning into a hands-on playground for learning, creativity, and future careers in South Georgia.

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Meta Shaw Coleman Children's Imagination Station opens in Valdosta, bringing more STEAM learning to South Ga

The Meta Shaw Coleman Children's Imagination Station, a $8.5 million STEAM center, is now open inside the former Synovus Bank building in Downtown Valdosta. The facility is filled wall-to-wall with interactive exhibits designed to connect science, technology, engineering, arts, and math to real-world jobs.

From a towering climb-through Georgia Grown tree to music studios, coding labs, and a full flight simulator, each room is built for kids to learn by doing.

MALIA THOMAS The station's main tenets of education focuses on STEAM careers.

On opening weekend, I found rising fifth grader Audrey Bullard, a Dewar Elementary student, visiting with her grandparents, splitting her time between the music studio and the flight simulator.

"I like how you can like drive a plane because I wanna be a pilot when I grow up, so it's really fun," Bullard said.

MALIA THOMAS Bullard's grandparents took their grandchildren to the grand opening to expose them to interactive learning, as pictured in the Georgia Grown stroller park.

Leaders behind the project say that kind of excitement is exactly the point — giving children a chance to see themselves in careers they may have never imagined before.

"I think the best way to learn is hands-on experiences in real-life situations. So we made sure to highlight local community members and job opportunities here in our community," a project leader said.

For Bullard, the experience is about more than learning — it's about discovery.

"Unique… because there's different things that are not unusual museums that are this museum and they're fun," Bullard said.

And as she moves from one exhibit to the next, she says the biggest lesson is simple.

"You can put your mind to anything you want," Bullard said.

MALIA THOMAS The Station's mission is to inspire Bullard and local children like her to have a lifelong love of learning.

Leaders say that while a few finishing touches are still being made, the Imagination Station is expected to become a long-term hub for education and career exploration for families across South Georgia.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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