Meta Shaw Coleman Children's Imagination Station set to open in downtown Valdosta

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A yearslong dream for South Georgia's arts and education community is now a reality. The Meta Shaw Coleman Children's Imagination Station will officially open its doors in downtown Valdosta this weekend.

The $8.5 million project transforms the former Synovus Bank building on North Ashley Street into an interactive learning hub at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, centered around science, technology, engineering, arts, and math — known as STEAM.

The station is named after longtime educator Meta Shaw Coleman, remembered for her lifelong dedication to children and education throughout the Valdosta community.

The project has been years in the making, moving through fundraising pushes, construction updates, and community conversations along the way. A $500,000 grant helped push the station across the finish line toward completion.

The ribbon cutting and grand opening will take place Saturday morning at 10 a.m. in downtown Valdosta.

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