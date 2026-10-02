VPD: Man arrested, charged with sexually abusing 2 children in Valdosta:

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) said a man was arrested for sexually abusing two children in Valdosta.

Police said they were notified on Aug. 13 of possible sexual abuse that had occurred in Valdosta between the years of 2019 and 2023.

VPD said an investigation determined 40-year-old Raphael Burns sexually abused two children multiple times over four years.

Police said both victims were under the age of 11 at the time of the abuse.

On Sept. 24, the report said detectives obtained arrest warrants for Burns on the following charges:



6 counts of Rape-felony;

12 counts of aggravated child molestation-felony;

6 counts of child molestation-felony;

6 counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree-felony; and

6 counts of sexual battery on a victim under the age of 16-felony.

Police said they worked with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, where Burns was living, and he was taken into custody on Sept. 30.

VPD said Burns is being held in custody in Tangipahoa Parish until he is extradited to Lowndes County.

Officials ask anyone with information on this case to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145

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