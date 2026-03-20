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Made in Lowndes Open Air Market brings 28 local vendors to Valdosta

The Made in Lowndes Open Air Market is returning to downtown Valdosta on Saturday, March 21, bringing together more than 28 local vendors at the Historic Lowndes County Courthouse.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature handmade goods, locally grown products, and unique finds.

With nearly 90% of businesses in the area employing 10 people or fewer, local officials and business owners say the market is a vital opportunity to support the local economy. Lowndes County Public Information Officer Meghan Barwick said every dollar spent stays local, helping small businesses grow and keeping downtown thriving.

"The businesses here in Lowndes County are really the heart of our community and the heartbeat of the area making our community so great so it's very important again to support those that continue to support us and pour into Lowndes County," Barwick said.

For business owners like Susan Mullis, the market is about connection. Mullis is adding a spring open house feel to her shop for the event, complete with fresh bouquets and seasonal favorites.

"We did it last year and it was so fun and there's so many people come out and it was just a lot of fun," Mullis said.

Mullis said her shop, like many others downtown, depends on support from both neighbors and visitors.

"A lot of it is made here in Lowndes County so it just supports. This gets us kicked off for the spring and we sure do need it after this long winter we had," Mullis said.

I'm Malia Thomas, reporting for ABC27.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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