Lowndes County voters approve homestead exemptions to lower property tax bills

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — On Tuesday, voters in Lowndes County approved all four homestead exemption referendums which could ease rising property tax costs for homeowners.

The measures add new county and school tax exemptions for homeowners, including a larger break for seniors 65 and older. The changes are expected to take effect in the 2027 tax year.

For a homeowner with a $200,000 home, county leaders say the average savings could land somewhere around $100 to $300 a year, depending on where they live and which exemptions they qualify for.

Officials say the plan will put several thousand dollars back into the hands of Lowndes County taxpayers, who have been plagued with increased property taxes and increased bills for the last few years.

For homeowners and local business owners like Tricia Williams, the relief comes after years of rising insurance costs, property values, and everyday expenses.

"Right now, if we weren't in the position where we are with our business, we would be seriously hurt trying to pay these bills," Williams said.

County officials say savings for homeowners will largely depend on property value.

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