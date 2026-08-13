LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — As the peak of hurricane season approaches, Lowndes County emergency officials are reminding residents that preparing for severe weather should happen long before a storm appears on the forecast.

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Lowndes County Emergency Management urges residents to prepare ahead of peak hurricane season

August is National Emergency Management Awareness Month, highlighting the role emergency management plays in keeping communities prepared for hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes and other emergencies.

For families still recovering from Hurricane Helene, the possibility of another major storm can bring added concern.

Sylvia Williams is still making repairs to her home nearly two years after Hurricane Helene. She says storms and severe weather remain a source of anxiety, particularly because several trees near her home still need to be removed.

“Every time it's thunder and lightning or, I'm looking outside, very concerned because I still have some pine trees that need to come down too,” Williams said.

Williams says her family is already taking steps to prepare for another potential storm.

“Well, we've been stocking up on plenty of water, batteries, and the necessities,” she said.

Lowndes County Emergency Management recommends residents build an emergency supply kit with essentials such as water, non-perishable food, medicine, and other supplies that could be needed if power is lost or residents are forced to leave their homes.

Officials also encourage families to establish a communication plan, check their homeowners insurance, and understand what their policies cover in the event of storm damage.

Residents should also have multiple ways to receive emergency information, including weather radios and mobile phone alerts.

One of the county's primary tools is Alert Lowndes, a free emergency notification system available to residents throughout Lowndes County. The system allows officials to send real-time emergency alerts and notifications.

As the Atlantic hurricane season moves toward its peak, emergency officials say residents should not wait until a storm is approaching to start preparing.

“Being informed, having a plan, signing up for Alert Lowndes can make really all the difference in the world,” said Megan with Lowndes County Emergency Management.

Officials say preparation is a year-round effort involving emergency responders, public works, schools, healthcare providers, businesses and residents.

The goal is to ensure families and the broader community are ready to respond when the next emergency happens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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