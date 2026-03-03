Lowndes County EMA seeks public input on hazard mitigation to plan ahead

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Lowndes County Emergency Management officials are asking residents to share their concerns about local weather risks as the county updates its Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency wants to know which hazards worry residents most and where recurring problems occur — from flooding on neighborhood streets to threats from hurricanes, wildfires, and drought.

According to NOAA data, Lowndes County recorded 18 floods between 1950 and 2020 — roughly one every four years. Ten hurricanes or tropical systems were also reported during that same period. Those figures predate Hurricanes Helene and Idalia and the historic 14 inches of rain the county saw in 2024.

The county's information officer said the feedback will help leaders direct their efforts toward what matters most to the community.

"We'd love to hear from you. When severe weather or emergencies come our way, whether that's flooding, droughts, hurricanes, wildfires — whatever it may be — we want to hear from you as we update this plan."

Officials say public input will help determine where funding, infrastructure upgrades, and emergency planning efforts are directed. Residents can complete the survey on the Lowndes EMA website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

