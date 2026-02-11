Lowndes County Commissioners approve road & emergency preparedness projects

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. — Lowndes County commissioners voted to move forward with several improvement projects during their Tuesday meeting. Some neighbors also shared concerns about rapid development.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Lowndes County Commissioners approves road items, emergency preparedness

Commissioners approved infrastructure improvements and emergency preparedness funding, while residents voiced concerns about development and recycling during Tuesday's meeting.

Nearly $2 million worth of road work and emergency preparedness projects are officially moving forward.

The largest expenditure involves $1.47 million for emergency backup generators at Pruitt Health facilities. The project will be fully reimbursed through federal and state grants and a contribution from Pruitt Health, limiting the long-term burden on local taxpayers.

Commissioners also approved $477,896 to improve Orr Road. The project is funded through TSPLOST dollars and the Transportation Investment Act, meaning it's backed by voter-approved sales tax revenue dedicated to transportation upgrades.

During the public comment period, residents raised broader concerns about county development and quality of life issues.

Joe Lee Young expressed worries about rapid development in the county and potential data centers.

"I've seen the videos. I've read the stories of homeowners who have data centers within their communities, creating noise, light and air pollution," Young said. "And now I'm terrified to purchase this house knowing that this nightmare could become my future."

Neighbor Gretchen Quarterman pushed commissioners to rethink recycling efforts countywide.

"Would you like to have real recycling?" Quarterman said. "The people who really care about recycling, they're willing to sort it."

The approved infrastructure projects represent significant investments in county facilities and transportation networks, with funding structures designed to minimize direct costs to local taxpayers through grants and dedicated tax revenues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.